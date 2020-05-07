Woman who received plasma donation passes away: ‘She’ll be greatly missed’

For every moment of hope in the COVID-19 pandemic there are moment of loss and sadness.

There is an update to a story WGN News brought you last week on a COVID-19 patient and a desperate search for a plasma donor.

She spent more than two weeks in the hospital on a ventilator. As Kamu Patel waged war against COVID-19, her family fought hard, too, desperately searching for a convalescent plasma donor for the 72-year-old struggling to survive.

Namrata Patel is her niece and said she had been working for over a week to get her aunt plasma.

“And it had to be a godsend because we found a donor,” she said at the time.

Namrata Patel turned to social media to find a convalescent plasma donor for her critically ill aunt. The idea is to use the antibodies from someone who has recovered from an infectious disease to help another patient still inflicted with the same infection.

COVID-19 survivor Brandon Aquino answered her call to action and donated his antibodies to Kamu Patel.

The convalescent plasma was administered last week and her family held out hope the treatment would turn things around. But Tuesday, Kamu Patel’s oxygen levels began to plummet, she passed away Tuesday night.

“It gave her some fighting chance and I don’t know if we were too late giving her the plasma,” Namrata Patel said. “But at the end of the day, I feel comfortable knowing I tried everything I could to save her.”

She was very loving caring aunt very selfless all about her family, so she’ll be greatly missed

And even though the outcome was not what they had hoped, her family is grateful for the convalescent plasma she received. And they’re encouraging survivors to donate to help the hundreds of other critically ill patients still waiting for the potentially life-saving therapy.

“This virus is really vicious. I just want people to be careful and most importantly, if you have recovered go out and donate your blood,” Namrata Patel said. “We need to give everybody a fighting chance. And I pray for her soul to be at peace.”

Kamu Patel’s husband has recovered from the virus and plans to donate his plasma when he’s cleared to do so. The Chicago Medical Society has set up a special donor registration site at covid19chi.org so that plasma collected here in the Chicagoland will go to local patients in need.