CHICAGO — A second lawsuit has been filed against the fast-casual food chain Panera Bread because a man in Florida died after drinking the chain’s highly caffeinated “Charged Lemonade” beverage.

According to court documents filed in Delaware and obtained by multiple outlets, the family of 46-year-old Dennis Brown of Fleming Island, Fla., is suing Panera over Brown’s October death. Brown’s family says the man drank three of the “Charged Lemonades” after finishing a work shift at Publix on Oct. 9.

It’s the second such lawsuit filed since October, and Panera is now warning customers to drink its “Charged Lemonade” in moderation.

Dr. Nick Cozzi, EMS medical director at RUSH University Medical Center in Chicago, joined WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley for Medical Watch to discuss the dangers of consuming highly caffeinated beverages such as “Charged Lemonade.”

“The concern on some of these drinks is that they have a high amount of caffeine,” Cozzi told Bradley. “That amount of caffeine is present in other drinks, not just the ‘Charged Lemonade.’ It’s in high doses of coffee. If you drink an extra-large coffee, you’re going to find an equivalent amount of caffeine.

“The important thing is to be mindful of what you’re drinking.”

Bradley noted that “Charged Lemonade” is believed to contain an equivalent amount of caffeine to several Red Bulls, another well-known, highly caffeinated beverage. Cozzi said that while the “Charged Lemonade” is certainly packed with caffeine, so are many other common beverages, like coffee.

The important thing is to consume these in moderation, no matter the beverage.

“(A ‘Charged Lemonade’) is larger, or more caffeine, per drink than a normal Red Bull,” Cozzi noted. “It’s a couple times as much.

“It’s everything in moderation. It’s making sure (if) sure you have any heart issues, that you’re being mindful of how much caffeine you’re drinking. While it has more than Red Bull, it’s pretty much typical to a larger amount of coffee.”

Bradley reported that a Panera spokesperson declined to give WGN a written statement. However, a Panera spokesman did tell WGN by phone the chain doesn’t believe its “Charged Lemonade” was to blame for the two deaths, claiming the two people who died had other underlying conditions.

The spokesman expressed Panera’s “deepest sympathies to Mr. Brown’s family.”

“Based on our investigation, we believe his passing is not related to one of our products,” the spokesman said. “We view this lawsuit to be equally without merit (as the first lawsuit against Panera).

“Panera stands firmly by the safety of our products.”

Whatever the case in the “Charged Lemonade” incident, Cozzi confirmed that patients with heart conditions “have to be very mindful of caffeine, because caffeine is an upper, and it’s going to make your heart rate get elevated.”

“Just being mindful of how much you’re actually drinking is crucially important,” Cozzi said.

“…If you feel heart fluttering, if you feel any shortness of breath, any pain, tightness or pressure on your chest, any of that fluttering feeling in your chest, those are all signs that perhaps you’ve drank a little too much of that drink, whatever it might be.

“…Those are signs that you should seek medical attention.”