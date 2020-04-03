Why ventilators and those that operate them are so critical to COVID-19 patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One of the biggest concerns in the pandemic is a lack of ventilators for the sickest patients.

In Italy doctors spoke of rationing and ultimately denying those they knew were less likely to survive.

Since COVID-19 renders patients gasping for air, ventilators breathe for them.

The technology evolved over time with the goal of giving critically ill patients more time.

Mechanical ventilation began in the late 1920s to assist polio patients during the epidemic. It was a clunky and uncomfortable machine.

In the decades to follow, patients filling iron lungs filled hospital wings with air inside pressing on their chest to help them breathe. It was a negative pressure machine.

Soon Harvard researchers streamlined what they called a mechanical assister. And it was tweaked from there to positive pressure ventilators of today used in ICUs around the world. They force air into the lungs.

Brady Scott is a respiratory therapist at Rush Medical Center in Chicago.

“In a lot of cases they require these devices it’s a way for us to help save their life,” he said. “And we`re seeing just a lot of patients now that are really, really struggling to breathe. And what we are finding is that their lungs or oxygen levels are really low. .. So we use these devices to give them all the oxygen we can give them. And we also give them the pressures they need to keep the lungs open. The little sacs inside the lungs open and as clear as possible to make sure they can get the oxygen into their blood stream.”

Scott explained the work it takes to learn how to use it.

“It takes a really deep understanding of pulmonary physiology and it takes an understanding of mechanical vents themselves,” he said. “And the many settings and strategies we use to breathe for patients effectively.”

Northwestern pulmonologist Dr. Michelle Pricket said it is a lifesaving machine, but not without risks.

“If I introduce too much air into the lung, I stretch it too much and cause damage to the lung,” she said.

There is a risk for infection from the tube, and the threat for airway problems from prolonged intubation. But when it comes to patients with COVID-19, there is little choice.

“The goal for any ventilator is to support them until they recover,” Pricket said. “We are going to do the work of breathing, increase oxygen to support their brain and heart and other organs until their body can cure the virus. But that can take days to weeks.”

And that`s why supply is so critical.

“We all go into this wanting to take the very best care of our patients,” Scott said. “I hope we don’t get overwhelmed. (If we don’t get overwhelmed it )would allow us to provide the best individual care we can for all our patients and helping them survive.]