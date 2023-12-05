For Tuesday, Dec. 5, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

Discovery made in tinnitus study

Scientists in Massachusetts are closer to understanding tinnitus.

Up to 10% of adults worldwide suffer from persistent ringing or buzzing in the ears.

It’s often unclear what causes tinnitus and it is challenging to treat.

The traditional belief is tinnitus happens in people who already lost some hearing.

But researchers at Massachusetts Eye and Ear have found people with tinnitus may have hidden hearing loss that isn’t detected by conventional hearing tests.

It’s similar to phantom limb syndrome. The brain tries to compensate for the loss of hearing by increasing its activity, resulting in the perception of a phantom sound.

It’s not too late to get the flu vaccine

It’s not too late to get a flu shot.

The ideal schedule for shots would have most people vaccinated by the end of October before the cycle of people catching and spreading the virus commences.

But that’s not always possible.

Experts including from the Centers for Disease Control say it’s better to get it late than to skip it entirely.

Flu season runs from October to May with a peak usually happening in February. Vaccination within that time will still keep people from getting sick or reduce severe symptoms.

Project donor helps prepare organ donors

Donating an organ requires a rigorous screening but some don’t qualify because of their weight or smoking history.

Project Donor out of the University of Chicago helps prepare people who were once rejected to become organ donors.

They work with case managers and are offered free smoking cessation products and free access to weight loss programs like Weight Watchers.

The project also provides financial assistance, paying for transportation and wages lost during recovery.

Right now, 170 prospective organ donors are in the program.

Study: Wasabi can boost your memory

Wasabi is not for everyone, but those who eat it may also get serious health benefits.

A study published in the journal Nutrients suggests that the spicy green condiment that accompanies sushi improves both long- and short-term memory.

Researchers say the results are significant.

The main active component of wasabi is an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory known to exist in only trace amounts elsewhere throughout the plant kingdom.

