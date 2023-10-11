Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton is in the intensive care unit battling what her daughter calls a rare form of pneumonia.

How can someone so seemingly healthy as a 55-year-old world class gymnast spiral into intensive care from pneumonia?

Dr Catherine Myers is a pulmonologist at Northwestern Medicine Canning Thoracic Institute.

She joined the WGN Evening News to talk about the risk, when to seek medical attention and how to protect ourselves against pneumonia.

