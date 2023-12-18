Medical Watch Digest for Dec 18

What is the ‘Tripledemic?’

Health officials locally and nationally are concerned, as hospitalizations increase for the “tripledemic” illnesses.

Covid, RSV and the flu are all on the rise, prompting calls to make sure you are up to date on vaccinations.

Cook and the collar counties have avoided spikes in hospital visits, despite only 11 percent of area residents being current on covid boosters and flu shots.

Nearly half the counties in the state are seeing moderate or high rates of hospitalizations.

More than 1,200 patients have been admitted in Illinois for covid in each of the last two weeks.

Tropical Disease in the US

A disease once thought to only exist in tropical climates has been confirmed in the mainland United States.

Leishmaniasis is primarily spread by sand flies and most cases have been reported in Texas.

The most common symptom is pimple-like bumps that can grow into chronic ulcer-type lesions.

They aren’t life threatening but can be disfiguring.

Right now there is no vaccine or drugs to treat it.

There are some 12 million people in the u-s who could be exposed to Leishmaniasis, a number that could double in the next 60 years as the climate gets warmer.

