What bats can tell us about COVID-19

They’re known carriers of multiple coronaviruses. Bats don’t mount an immune response like an infected human would.

Instead, like a living chemistry set, they allow an eclectic mix of viruses to brew in their bodies and combine. The result is the birth of a novel coronavirus.

The genetic sequence of SARS-COV-2 in humans is 96 percent identical to the bat coronavirus. How it invaded our population is still unknown. But there are factors that bring bats closer to humans, likely through an intermediary animal, just like in the case of the first SARS outbreak.

Dr Tom Meehan is the vice president of veterinary services at the Brookfield Zoo.

“There was an intermediary host between bats and humans, we know that was the civet cat in that case,” he said. “We think there was another intermediate in this case, but it’s that recombination that changes the virus and makes it more lethal.”

But Meehan said, don’t place all the blame on the bat.

“The issue is not any particular animal whether it’s bats or chickens or pigs or whatever, the civet cat in the case of SARS,” he said. “It’s those interactions and the destruction of habitat, the impact on animals, the use of wildlife as food – those are all the things that really up the ante in terms of the likelihood of this sort of event happening.”