CHICAGO – June 1, 2022 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present “WGN Films: Medicine Is Sick,” hosted by WGN Midday News anchor and Medical Watch reporter Dina Bair. The special will be seen this Saturday, June 4 at 6pm CT on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV; as well as WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. Get a sneak peek here .

Those who care for sick patients know the healthcare system is in crisis. “WGN Films: Medicine Is Sick” features an inside look with:

Doctors, nurses, and administrators sharing their concerns about policies, practices, and the impact on patients.

Dina Bair’s exclusive access inside a major Chicago trauma center.

Interviews with medical professionals exploring why people are leaving the profession in droves and ideas for solutions to heal a broken system.

The special will be repeated Sunday, June 5 at 4:30pm CT on all WGN-TV platforms.

“WGN Films: Medicine Is Sick” is the debut production of WGN Films, presenting compelling and in-depth cinematic journalism that goes beyond the headlines to explore the stories and issues that affect Chicago area communities.

