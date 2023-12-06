For Wednesday, Dec. 6, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

Weight loss medications and longevity

They’ve been growing in popularity: drugs to help people shed pounds. Now, as new research emerges, doctors are seeing multiple benefits.

For people who are overweight or obese and may also be experiencing knee and hip osteoarthritis, a slow-to-moderate rate of weight loss triggered by anti-obesity medications lowers the risk of premature death.

Patients experience less joint pain, engage in more activity and enhance overall health by shedding pounds.

The study was published in the journal Arthritis and Rheumatology.

Study finds link between early menstruation and diabetes risk

A warning for women who had their first menstrual cycle at a young age: they may be at risk for disease younger.

Starting menstrual cycles before the age of 13 is linked to a heightened threat of diabetes and stroke, according to a study in the British Medical Journal.

Females who started their period before the age of 10 face the risk of stroke before age 65.

Researchers looked at more than 17,000 women for their study.

Even accounting for family history, race, ethnicity, and age, early menstruation made a difference in patients’ diabetes and stroke chances.

High blood pressure in couples

When a couple is connected in the heart, they may also share ailments associated with the heart.

A new study in the Journal of the American Heart Association finds many couples have high blood pressure that mirrors one another.

Spouses or partners in heterosexual relationships have high blood pressure together up to 50% of the time.

The prevalence of partner high blood pressure was highest in the United States and England, followed by China and India.

Researchers say it points to the need for couples’ intervention when faced with medical ailments.

