Medical Watch digest for Monday Dec 11.

Warning signs of the risk for domestic violence

Experts say there are ways people can determine an increased risk for domestic violence.

Intimate partner violence is widespread resulting in both physical and psychological consequences for victims.

Now researchers, writing in the Journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, have come up with reliable predictors for people to look out for as they embark on a new relationship.

Warning signs include an arrogant or entitled person, someone who reacts negatively when their partner says no to them and someone who disregards their partner’s feelings and logic if it does not match their own.

While these warning signs may predict an abusive partner, they do not necessarily lead to physical abuse.

AI Warning

Social chatbots could do more harm than good for certain people.

People with autism, anxiety and limited social skills are often challenged with face-to-face conversations.

Using AI can be easier.

But university of South Australia researchers say the integrated social networking platforms like snapchat can perpetuate communication difficulties in people who are neuro-diverse.

The bad habits fostered by strict device communication may lead to further social isolation.

Saving Lymph Fluid

By keeping often discarded material, doctors may be better able to monitor and treat brain cancer patients.

University of Pittsburgh researchers found saving lymphatic fluid, typically tossed in the trash from surgical drains, can give them critical information about how treatment is working in those with head and neck cancers.

The fluid contains biomarkers that can predict cancer recurrence and determine if treatment should be ramped up to kill cancer cells.

Up to 30% of head and neck cancer patients experience recurrences driven by hard-to-detect cancer cells that evade treatment.

