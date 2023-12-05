CHICAGO — A novel way to target metastatic cancer is using radiation from the inside out.

It’s called theranostics – a radioactive molecule offering a double disease punch simultaneously; first highlighting then killing cancer that’s spread throughout the body. It’s not a cure, but the last-chance therapy may lessen the pain while adding months to patients’ lives.

Loyola University Health System’s nuclear medicine physician Dr Robert Wagner says the treatment is designed for patients with no other options.

“The goal is to harm the cancer and not harm you,” he said. “Usually get patients after regular chemo fails.”

The cancer that started in Restituto Vergara’s prostate had spread throughout his body. That didn’t stop the active 77-year-old from seeking out a treatment that would give him more time with his family.

“When I first came here the doctor said, ‘There is nothing we can do for you,’” he said. “Throughout the treatment, I felt very good, very good.”

Unlike traditional radiation that reaches a tumor through an external beam, a theranostic approach starts with a special radioactive molecule deployed via an i-v.

“This material will find any of the cancer anywhere in your body and bind onto it,” Wagner said.

On Vergara’s scan, black spots indicate cancerous areas that soaked up the material.

“Many of the patients because the cancer is in the bones, also feel bone pain,” Wagner said. “This helps to take care of some of that pain as well.”

The next step is to target all the lesions. A cancer-killing drug is loaded onto the same molecule, and once again, the tumor cells take up the radioactive material, this time, dying off as the treatment takes hold.

Restituto received a total of six doses of the radioactive treatment – one every six weeks. After each session, patients must sleep alone and stay away from kids and pregnant women as the radiation works inside his body.

“They are giving off a little bit but not enough to be dangerous for other people,” Wagner said.

But there can be side effects. The radioactive material often flows to salivary and tear glands, where it can cause dryness. The liver and spleen are also vulnerable spots. Treatment is stopped if a patient’s bone marrow, white blood cells or platelets are impacted. And doctors watch for any kidney malfunction or damage. Still, the treatment that is not curative can extend life.

“If you look at the stats, patients tend to live a few months longer as well,” Wagner said. “

For Restituto, it also improved his quality of life.

“I thank God and the doctors because they gave me my life back,” he said.

Theranostics comes with a cost – it’s $45,000 for each of the six doses. That does not include any additional hospital fees. Insurance may help cover some of the costs. The other challenge, there’s a shortage of the radioactive material sourced from Europe. Wagner says facilities are being built here in the states to meet demand.

