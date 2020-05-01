Update: Plasma donor giving home to family with loved one in the hospital

There is a very happy update to story WGN News reported earlier this week about the first plasma donors in Illinois.

COVID-19 survivors are giving their plasma through a blood draw, in an effort to help others get better. The plasma has antibodies to fight SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The family of 72-year-old Kamu Patel was desperate for help was determined to find the potentially life saving plasma for her. Doctors had told them to sign a “do not resuscitate” order.

That’s when her niece Namrata Patel turned to social media and connected with Brandon Aquino, who gave his third plasma donation Tuesday.

He said he wanted to help. And it turns out he not only helped, he gave one family hope.

“I’ve been working over a week to get her plasma and it had to be a godsend because we found a donor,” Namrata Patel said. “She has been fighting so hopefully the plasma that we got yesterday will help her. That what we pray for her at this moment.”

Kamu is stable right now. It’s too soon to know if the plasma is helping. The next several days should yield those answers.