WATCH LIVE
WGN News Special Report: COVID-19 Pandemic

Update: Plasma donor giving home to family with loved one in the hospital

Medical Watch

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

 There is a very happy update to story WGN News reported earlier this week  about the first plasma donors in Illinois.

 COVID-19 survivors are giving their plasma through a blood draw, in an effort to help others get better. The plasma has antibodies to fight SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The family of 72-year-old Kamu Patel was desperate for help was determined to find the potentially life saving plasma for her. Doctors had told them to sign a “do not resuscitate” order.

 That’s when her niece Namrata Patel turned to social media and connected with Brandon Aquino, who gave his third plasma donation Tuesday.

He said he wanted to help. And it turns out he not only helped, he gave one family hope.

“I’ve been working over a week to get her plasma and it had to be a godsend because we found a donor,” Namrata Patel said. “She has been fighting so hopefully the plasma that we got yesterday will help her. That what we pray for her at this moment.”

Kamu is stable right now. It’s too soon to know if the plasma is helping. The next several days should yield those answers.

Convalescent plasma one of the best hopes for COVID-19 treatment

Share this story

Listen to the Bair Facts on Health

Get the real facts on everything from diet trends to cutting-edge treatments, brought to you by Dina Bair and actual experts, so you can ignore the noise on social media and make informed decisions about your health.

Subscribe to the podcast

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

Popular

Latest News

More News