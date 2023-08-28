Researchers at the University of Illinois are working on a critical project to help make voice recognition technology more useful for people with a wide range of speech patterns and disabilities.



It’s called the Speech Accessibility Project and researchers are specifically asking for more people with Parkinson’s disease to take part. Due to biometrics laws, residents from Illinois, Washington and Texas are not allowed to participate. But those from Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri and others are allowed and received compensation.

One of those participants is Ethan Henderson. He’s a Parkinson’s Disease Ambassador at the Michael J. Fox Foundation and an Illinois alum. He joined the WGN Evening News to talk more about the project.

More information about participating can be found here.

