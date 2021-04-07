‘Through Our Eyes’ collection shares plight of Christ Medical Center nurses during pandemic

A little more than a year ago, frontline workers at Advocate Christ Medical Center started documenting their emotions and observations from inside the COVID-19 units.

Now, the collection of essays and photos has been published in a newly released book titled ‘Through our Eyes.’ The book is a tribute to the care frontline workers continue to deliver during the pandemic.

Wednesday, some of the contributors shared excerpts with WGN.

‘Through Our Eyes‘ costs $40 and can be purchased at Bookie’s bookstore in Chicago located at 10324 S. Western, the Homewood location at 2015 Ridge Road, or the Cashier’s Desk at Advocate Christ Medical Center at 4440 West 95th Street.

It may be ordered online at http://donate.advocategiving.org/supportnurses. Proceeds from the book will support Christ’s Hospital’s caregiver research, education and wellness fund.

Watch the full story in the video player above.