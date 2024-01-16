We’re at the half-way mark for those who opted to take part in Dry January — 30-days without alcohol at the start of the new year. And while the idea might seem simple, turns out, there are some serious health benefits.

“Dry January actually started in England back in 2013,” Northwestern Medicine Interventional Cardiologist Dr Asim Zaidi said.

Ten years after the trend traveled across the pond and made a splash in the States, there’s now data that documents a number of health benefits.

“Even the first 30 days of people staying away from alcohol completely, we see that more than half feel they sleep better, their energy levels are better, and they have lower blood pressure and lower cholesterol,” Zaidi said. “And those two last factors have a big impact on people’s heart health and their risk of stroke.”

Zaidi says other metabolic benefits include easing the burden on hard-working organs like the liver and stomach.

But it’s what happens on the outside that may be more noticeable. Alcohol reduces production of an anti-diuretic hormone that impacts the skin.

“So when people drink alcohol they pee more, they produce more urine that makes them lose water and sodium,” Zaidi said. “So the one thing they’ll see is they get dehydrated. And the one thing they will notice is that the skin in particular on their face will get wrinkled and look aged. … And so even when people stop for a month the most common thing people say is, ‘My skin feels so much better. My face looks fuller.’”

What’s more surprising, a Dry January can translate to less overall consumption in the months that follow. Six months after the 30-day challenge, researchers noted participants drink on average one day less each week. And, on the days they do consume alcohol, one less drink per day.

Local mixologist Devin Kidner shakes up no proof alternatives that trigger trigeminal nerves, the same nerves stimulated by alcohol.

“If you are taking ethanol out of the mix, you still have to trigger that particular nerve system so then you have to get creative what are other things that create a trigeminal effect?” he said. “Is it something like mouth numbing effects like clove? Is it going to be something that’s got a lovely burn or a smack to the face that you really like?”

But for many, it’s the ritual of the pour.

“If we all utilize the chemistry and the science a little bit more in non-alcoholic cocktails, I think people would be much more excited about trying them because you wouldn’t be missing that stinging sensation, that sort of chemical disco in your mouth where everyone is invited because that is what cocktails are about,” Kidner said.

And the sip that’s so satisfying.

“If you’ve got a really cool looking no-proof cocktail that’s coming in a cool glass, it’s got a great garnish, that’s got great aromatics, great flavor and that kick in the back of the mouth when you drink it you won’t be missing anything because you are getting some of the sexiness of a cocktailing without the alcohol,” Kidner said.

If a mocktail doesn’t do the trick, try working out.

“Exercise can be just as good,” Zaidi said. “And exercise actually releases a lot of hormones in the body that make people happy. So they get that same effect from doing exercise as they do from for example having a glass of wine and it’s obviously healthier.”

Dry January is not for everyone. You should not go cold turkey if you have alcohol use disorder. It could lead to serious health problems such as nausea, vomiting, confusion, even seizures and death. Seek medical advice first.

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team including the latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.

Try these zero-proof cocktails for yourself!