Infertility autism risk

Children born to parents with infertility have a slightly higher risk for autism spectrum disorder.

Researchers say that link is party mediated by obstetric and neonatal factors and is probably not the result of fertility treatments.

According to the study published in JAMA Open Network, the increased risk for autism is likely the result of the underlying infertility itself.

Of the 1.4 million children studied, the risk for autism in offspring was 20% greater in patients with infertility who did not receive fertility treatments.

Health suffers through the holidays

A new study finds the most festive time of the year may also be the unhealthiest.

According to a new Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center survey, diet, exercise and sleep routines suffer during the busy holiday season.

Sixty-six percent of Americans surveyed say they overeat and 31% say they also drink more alcohol.

More than 55% said they constantly feel tired. Another 44% say they stop exercising, only to then struggle to get back into the routine after the holidays.

