For Monday, Oct. 16, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

Experts recommend early screening and intervention for behavioral health problems

Data from more than 150,000 children ages 2-6 reveals significant behavior disruptions that could have been averted with immediate programs to offset the troubling activity.

Researchers from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital found what they call alarming evidence of behavioral spirals in families with social stressors living in poverty.

They were not surprised at the challenges but say they were shocked at how young the impact manifests itself and how few people sought professional help.

Experts say parents cannot wait until school age to seek aid for their children’s troubling behaviors.

Flesh-eating bacteria detected in Florida waters since Hurricane Ian

Beware of what’s in the water… A new study confirms flesh-eating and other bacteria in Florida’s coastal water after Hurricane Ian.

University of Maryland researchers used a combination of genome sequencing and satellite and environmental data to identify the presence of a variety of bacteria that can cause illness and death in humans.

The bacteria was in both water and oyster samples collected in October 2022.

Germs naturally occur in the ocean but are worsening due to warming waters according to scientists.

The bacteria can cause simple gastrointestinal problems and skin infections but can also lead to a flesh-eating infection.

AI could improve students drivers’ skills and prevent crashes

AI may be able to create better teen drivers.

Parents typically teach their children to drive along with driving classes before the driving test but Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia researchers used a virtual driving assessment to predict crashes and the need for more training.

The technology-driven assistant exposes drivers to common serious crash scenarios.

Experts say using it can improve driving skills by identifying deficits and correcting them to help prevent accidents in newly licensed young drivers.

