Medical Watch Digest for Jan 8.

The lasting dangers of TVfor toddlers

Putting your toddler in front of the TV alters their ability to process the world around them as they grow.

Drexel University researchers found babies and toddlers exposed to television or video viewing have atypical sensory behaviors.They are disinterested in activities, they seek more intense stimulation or are overwhelmed by loud sounds and bright lights.

The greatest impact on high sensory behaviors was for babies up to 12 months.

The effects drops off at age one.

But study authors advise keeping young ones away from tv or video until after their second birthday.

Lasting impact of losing a sibling

When a person loses a sibling at a young age, it breaks their heart with lasting damage into adulthood.

In a study of more than two million people, researchers found a sibling death was associated with early onset cardiovascular disease.

Losing a sibling is a traumatic heartbreak, and now doctors, writing in the Journal of the American Medical Association, say it puts the surviving sibling at risk for heart attack, stroke and heart failure.

The threat was even greater when someone lost a twin and it was less pronounced the greater the age difference between siblings.

An AI stethoscope could save a mother’s life

Pregnant women are more at risk for heart problems.

Now researchers at the mayo clinic have discovered a digital stethoscope, which measures electrocardiogram data, can identify weakened heart muscles.

Peri-partum cardiomyopathy is a potentially life threatening but treatable condition in pregnancy.

Using an AI enabled stethoscope doctors captured heart sounds and diagnosed twice as many heart cases compared to standard care.

Pinpointing the problem early is challenging since symptoms of shortness of breath, swelling of hands and feet, weight gain and rapid heart rate are typical in pregnancy.

