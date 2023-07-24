For Monday, July 24, Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

Study finds risk of fatal heart attack doubles in heatwave

The risk of fatal heart attacks doubles in heat waves and high pollution days.

The American Heart Association Journal, Circulation, reports as extreme temperatures are becoming more frequent and are occurring for longer durations, doctors are concerned about acute heart events.

In a study of more than 200,000 people, extreme heat was associated with more heart attack deaths compared to average temperature days.

After two days of extreme heat, between 83 and 98 degrees, the heart attack rate rose by 18%.

Four days of sustained high temperatures translated to a 74% greater risk for heart attack.

Probiotics can prevent age-related declines in cognitive function

More evidence of the brain-gut connection and how certain foods can enhance cognitive health.

Probiotics prevent age-related declines in memory and thinking according to a new study from North Carolina State University.

Researchers say the knowledge points to the need for monitoring gut health and modifying diet to halt cognitive decline.

Study participants, ages 52 to 75, who had mild cognitive impairment and took probiotics for three months saw increased cognitive scores.

They also felt better by changing their gut microbiome.

Breastfeeding reduces risk of infant mortality in first year of life

Breastfeeding offers documented health benefits but a new study reveals it may be a matter of life and death.

Breastfeeding is associated with a 33% reduced risk of infant death in the first year of life.

The American Journal of Preventive Medicine reports on the study, doctors say they hope will prompt more women to choose to nurse their babies if they are able.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends women exclusively breastfeed for six months.

Breast milk contains protective molecules to ward off infection, allergies, and death.

