For Tuesday, Dec. 26, WGN’s Bronagh Tumulty has new medical information, including:

Test to assess risk for opioid addiction

The FDA has approved a genetic test to assess a person’s risk for opioid addiction.

The Avert-D test is meant for adults who may have to take a short course of oral, opioid pain medications such as after surgery.

Avert-D uses a cheek swab sample to analyze genetic markers associated with addiction.

It can only be prescribed to people who haven’t used opioids before and it’s not meant for people being treated for chronic pain.

Some experts are skeptical.

They say genetics are complicated and the tests could result in false positives.

If you or someone you know is in crisis you can call the national hotline at 1-800-622-HELP.

And you can find treatment options and support groups online at find treatment dot gov.

Vibrating weight loss pill

A new vibrating pill could help people lose weight.

The pill was developed by researchers at MIT.

It’s called the vibrating ingestible bioelectronic stimulator, or “vibes,”

It can mimic the feeling of being full, by vibrating in the patient’s stomach for about 40 minutes.

It’ll then be passed through the digestive tract in four or five days.

It hasn’t been tested on humans yet, but animals ate 40% less after taking the pill.

The researchers say this could be a cheaper and non-invasive option to treat obesity.

Nutritional deficiency could be impacting life expectancy

Poor nutrition is affecting Americans’ life expectancy.

That’s according to numbers from the CDC.

Health officials say malnutrition is becoming one of the primary factors driving down life expectancy in the US, along with congenital malformations and COVID-19.

They describe good nutrition as a balance of macro-nutrients, vitamins, and minerals.

More than 20,000 Americans died last year due to malnutrition alone, up 20% over 2021.

Most of those affected were older than 85.

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team including the latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.