Temperature scanners may be the future of re-entry

As we re-enter our communities, non-contact temperature screening will be waiting to greet us.

The technology is already in place at Mazzone pasta factory in suburban Bloomingdale, where employees stop at the non-contact scanner as they enter the facility.

Dr. William Yates is a former trauma surgeon. His Chicago-based company Yates Enterprises started off selling metal detectors. Now he wants to find fevers.

“With COVID, we know that having a fever is the only hard sign of people who are symptomatic,” he said. “And the country has to get back to work.”

People stand approximately a foot away from a face scanner and an infrared beam comes out and is reflected back to a sensor and it gives your temperature. It can read as far as a foot away which is an advantage so it’s non-contact. Everybody who does it should wear a mask.

“It’s accurate within 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit ,” Yates said. “Either way the CDC recommends that a fever is considered anything over 100.4 degrees. That’s what they say you should watch out for.”

He said the calls started coming in about a month ago.

“I’d say we get 300 calls a day asking about equipment technology,” he said.

Hospitals, restaurants, offices, schools, even the zoo have inquired about the simple stand-alone scanners to devices that attach to an existing metal detector.

The device is designed for a crowd.

“This is kind of top of the line technology where you have a large infrared camera,” Yates said. “It can scan a crowd up to 50 people. It kind of takes their temp by reading from the forehead. And all 50 can be seen on the screen. Wearing a mask, six feet apart, gloves and things like that, that’s great. But if you can get another piece of data, technically a data point to measure, I think you should since it’s available.”