Scientists say they have created synthetic human embryos using stem cells, sidestepping the need for eggs or sperm.

The world’s first embryo-like structures are at the very earliest stages of human development. And, they don’t have a beating heart or a brain.

Scientists in the U.S. and the United Kingdom say they could one day help advance the understanding of genetic diseases, or the biological causes of recurrent miscarriage.

The work is raising serious ethical and legal questions. Lab-grown entities, like this, fall outside current legislation in most countries.

Will Covid Vaccines Change?

Covid vaccines are on track for a change this fall.

The FDA is trying to determine whether the next round of shots in the U.S should only include protection against the newest variants that are now dominant worldwide.

The current vaccine still contains the original coronavirus strain, even though it has long been replaced by mutated versions.



