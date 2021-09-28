Sweetener in diet drinks may increase food cravings — and more

For Tuesday, Sept. 28, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including:
- Imperial College London researchers set out to determine the signs most often associated with COVID-19. They looked at data from a million volunteers ages five and older.
- A new USC study reveals drinks that contain the artificial sweetener sucralose make people hungrier! The non-nutritive sweetener acts on brain activity, increasing food cravings and appetite.
- Depressive symptoms in early adulthood increase the risk for cognitive impairment, according to a University of California San Francisco study.