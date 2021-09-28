Sweetener in diet drinks may increase food cravings — and more

Medical Watch

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

For Tuesday, Sept. 28, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information, including:

  • Imperial College London researchers set out to determine the signs most often associated with COVID-19. They looked at data from a million volunteers ages five and older. 
  • A new USC study reveals drinks that contain the artificial sweetener sucralose make people hungrier! The non-nutritive sweetener acts on brain activity, increasing food cravings and appetite. 
  • Depressive symptoms in early adulthood increase the risk for cognitive impairment, according to a University of California San Francisco study. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Listen to the Bair Facts on Health

Get the real facts on everything from diet trends to cutting-edge treatments, brought to you by Dina Bair and actual experts, so you can ignore the noise on social media and make informed decisions about your health.

Subscribe to the podcast

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

Popular

Latest News

More News