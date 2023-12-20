It’s not just medical care — hospitals are anchors in the community. Right now, even the needs outside their walls are plenty.

For the small Neighborhood Healthcare Hub, it’s a big haul at Swedish Hospital on Chicago’s North Side.

“It’s so much more than just the care that is delivered within these walls,” said Jenise Celestin, assistant director of community impact and engagement with Endeavor Health. “All of our team members have been waiting for the opportunity to give and respond to this immediate, most pressing need.”

And they delivered! Dropped off under the tree and in collection boxes throughout the facility, the cold-weather gear was rounded up by the hospital’s public safety officers.

“We know that there is an influx of arrivals coming into this community. What can we do?” Celestin asked. “How can we have a tangible impact on their needs? What do they most need and how can we respond to those needs?” Celestin asked.

Boots, blankets, and yoga mats that are used as sleeping pads will ultimately make their way back into the community to provide some warmth and comfort to hundreds of newly arrived families in Chicago, some housed just blocks from the hospital.

“It’s not a surprise that the community and Swedish are lacing up their bootstraps and helping out as much as they can,” said David Walker, training coordinator for public safety with Endeavor Health.

The ‘Share the Warmth’ Drive started just two weeks ago. The thousands of collected items from hospital staff members and neighbors will be sorted and sent in time for Christmas.

“It’s nice. It makes you feel you are doing a good deed,” said Emilo Roman, a public safety officer with Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital.

“It’s not just at the holiday time that we’re looking to do these donation drives,” Celestin added. “It’s other ways we respond to our community needs in the moment.”

