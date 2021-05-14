Suburban man, one of first Covid-to-Covid double lung transplant recipients, describes life-saving journey

Medical Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — A medical breakthrough has been made in Chicago

Doctors and medical staff discussed the success after one of the first Covid-to-Covid double lung transplants at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

When Covid hit, 65-year-old Renato Aquino was on the front lines as a phlebotomist caring for his patients.

But then he contracted the virus and his lungs took a hit.

In February, surgeons at Northwestern successfully performed a transplant using the lungs from a donor who had previously had Covid.

Friday, Aquino spoke to members of the media.

“You got no idea how I feel right now being given a second chance,” he said. “All I can say is thank you.”

Now Aquino is able to breathe on his own without supplemental oxygen and is back home in Glendale Heights where he continues to recover.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Listen to the Bair Facts on Health

Get the real facts on everything from diet trends to cutting-edge treatments, brought to you by Dina Bair and actual experts, so you can ignore the noise on social media and make informed decisions about your health.

Subscribe to the podcast

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

Popular

Latest News

More News