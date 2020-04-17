Suburban ER doctor discusses how COVID-19 has impacted team

From the beginning of the pandemic through today, doctors have been on the front lines.

WGN checked in with an ER physician Thursday, who walked us through his shift at Highland Park Hospital.

“We take all the precautions,” said Dr. Ernest Wang. “We have the door closed, we put up signage as you go in and so it’s very clear.”

Dr. Wang said his team is holding up.

“We have to be prepared this is going to be a marathon and not a sprint,” Dr. Wang said. “So mentally and physically, we have to take care of each other to do this day in and day out.”

Dr. Wang wants people to know they are making progress; including discharging patients and getting some off ventilators.

