Homicide, suicide rates among teens, young adults

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control has found an alarming rise in homicide and suicide rates among older teens and young adults.

Health experts say it reflects a mental health crisis among young people.

The study revealed the homicide rate for older teens rose to its highest point in nearly 25 years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The suicide rate for adults in their early 20s was the worst in more than 50 years.

Experts cited several possible reasons for the increases, including higher rates of depression, limited availability of mental health services and the number of guns in U.S. homes.

Suicide and homicide are the number two and three causes of death for 10- to 24-year-olds.

Cancer rates

Cancer rates among people under 50 are climbing.

It’s been dubbed the quote “early-onset cancer epidemic.”

In the U.S., early onset cases rose by almost 18% between 2000 and 2019. Meanwhile cancer has declined slightly in older adults.

But most concerning, cases topped 20% in Americans between 15 and 39-years-old.

In that age group breast cancer rose more than 17% and colorectal cancer nearly 45%.

Right now researchers say they don’t exactly know why but they suspect obesity is playing a big role.



Covid-19 & loss of taste and smell

Millions of people who lost their smell and-or taste while infected with Covid-19 may still be experiencing those symptoms.

Researchers estimate, almost 70 of people in the U.S infected with the virus partly or totally lost one or both of those senses.

The study’s author says, nearly 6 million of them may still be dealing with lingering symptoms.

This can cause people to eat less food for pleasure and can also lead to depression and weight loss.

The research was published this month in the journal, the Laryngoscope.

