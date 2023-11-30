For Thursday, Nov. 30, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

Progress in finding long COVID

There may be some progress in finding long COVID symptoms in patients.

Long COVID means symptoms remain 12 weeks after the initial infection.

These can include fatigue and heart palpitations, but there’s no way to pin them on COVID-19.

Now, a new study found analyzing blood plasma for elevated levels of certain components can find long COVID-19 with 80% accuracy.

Researchers link high blood pressure to traffic-related air pollution

According to a new study, heavy traffic could increase your blood pressure.

Researchers from the University of Washington say car passengers experienced a significant increase in blood pressure due to traffic-related particles in the air.

They found the blood pressure increase would peak within 60 minutes and persist for up to 24 hours.

Experts say air cabin filters and other filtration devices, like face masks, can lower exposure.

