Medical Watch Digest for July 14, 2023

A shot at treating depression

Ketamine is effective for treating even the toughest cases of depression, resistant to other therapies.

We first told you about ketamine as local patients were getting infusions with the hope of feeling better.

Now University of New South Wales doctors say their tests show at least 20 percent of people experience total remission from their depression symptoms after a month of bi-weekly injections.

Experts say, while that number seems low, the number of people who do not respond to talk therapy, antidepressants and electroconvulsive therapy is even greater.

And in the final analysis one-third of patients say their depressive symptoms decreased at least 50 percent.

A good night’s sleep can also boost mental health

High quality sleep promotes resilience to depression and anxiety according to a new study at the University of York.

Researchers say getting restful sleep for a sufficient time helps people better reframe situations to see the positive.

The results held true during pandemic, a period of sustained stress and years after.

Well rested study participants employed better coping strategies that supported positive mental health.

Music as a mood enhancer

Music can enhance mood and now doctors say even babies feel the power of live performances.

University of Toronto psychologists found when infants watched a live performance of a baby opera, their heart rate synchronized and they were more engaged than babies who watched the same show on a delayed recording.

The live show babies’ heart rates rose and fell with the drama as they paid great attention.

Experts believe the experience of interacting with the musicians as well as the social experience of being in a crowd brought joy.

Study authors say their results may offer some insight into why people are hardwired not only to consume music but attend live shows.

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team including latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.



