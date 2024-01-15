Medical Watch Digest for Jan 15

Incontinence could mean future disability

An annoying medical problem could signal a more serious health issue for women.

It happens to half of women at a certain age, incontinence is a red flag for future disability.

Rush University Medical Center researchers found urinary incontinence limits social and physical activities.

In addition, the underlying muscle issues that prompt the incontinence get worse over time, hampering ability, especially for women after menopause.

Experts say they need to perform further studies to help address incontinence and the underlying causes.

New Lupus Compound

Easing the impact of auto-immune disease by targeting proteins involved with illness.

Scientists from Scripps Research say they found a way to block a protein which previously has been unresponsive to medications.

Doctors knew it caused autoimmune disease, they knew how it worked, but they were unsuccessful at trying to stop it.

Now they say they found a molecule to thwart the protein and lower inflammation.

They believe the molecule will be beneficial for lupus and Crohn’s Disease patients.

They hope to expand their studies into the potential new therapy including clinical trials with patients.

A possible replacement for addictive opioid painkillers.

An FDA approved drug called NAC decreases pain after surgery with limited need for opioids.

Medical University of South Carolina anesthesiologists found back surgery patients given NAC in their study reported lower pain scores and requested fewer opioids after surgery than patients given a placebo.

Based on research results, doctors say NAC should be considered as part of nationwide efforts to improve pain management and limit opioid use.

