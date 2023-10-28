The future for fighting breast cancer may be a vaccine.

Researchers at Cleveland Clinic started working on the preventive tool 20 years ago. Now they are enrolling patients in early safety and efficacy trials.



The experimental vaccine is designed to fight triple -negative breast cancer, the most aggressive form that accounts for 15 percent of cases. The three-shot regimen targets a lactation protein expressed in the majority of triple negative tumors.



If breast cancer develops, the body’s immune system is alerted to attack the protein-carrying tumor cells and keep them from growing.

Jennifer Davis, a mother of three, was the first person to receive the injections. She was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in 2018.



Early phase study results are expected by the end of 2023.