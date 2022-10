Although rare, men can develop breast cancer.

WGN’s Dean Richards introduces us to a young man who was shocked to learn the lump he found in his chest was cancer.

Dr. Erin Roesch of the Cleveland Clinic also discusses why it’s important for men to be aware of the signs of this disease.

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present an all-new “Stories of Hope: Facing Breast Cancer.” You can see the major segments from the broadcast here.