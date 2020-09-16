St. Charles business configures bicycles for children with spina bifida

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Seven children will be receiving a new bicycle thanks to generous donations and a long-time St. Charles bike shop owner.

In August, 6-year-old Dayna Cuervo was hoping to raise enough money to purchase an adaptive bike. Cuervo has spina bifida, an incomplete closing of the spine during early development, preventing her from riding a traditional bicycle.

Hal Honeyman, owner of the Bike Rack in St. Charles gives away a specially configured bicycle to a child in need once a year. The business partners with Freedom Concepts to provide what can be a costly purchase to a lucky winner.

The outcome of this year’s fundraiser however, was unprecedented.

“The kind of money that had to come in to make this all possible would be something that would take months,” Honeyman said.

A Facebook post from the business went viral, with one child, Dylan, receiving the most likes and the official winner of 2020’s contest.

But as news spread on social media, more donors stepped forward, sparking contagious generosity. One-by-one, each of the seven entrants with special physical needs received enough donations to purchase a customized bicycle.

“We’ve always had donors willing to step up, but such an amazing amount of outpouring of people wanting to help. Just with everything going on in the world right now it was so good to see,” Honeyman said.

The giveaway is part of the Bike Rack’s Project Mobility program. The bikes are being built right now, and should be delivered within the next month.