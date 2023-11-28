For Tuesday, Nov. 28, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

Spread of latest COVID strain increasing

The BA.2.86 variant has caused nearly one in 10 new COVID-19 cases in the US.

This is about triple what it was just two weeks ago.

The World Health Organization also noted a substantial rise in cases but the symptoms did not appear to be worse or different from previous strains.

Unusual cluster of eye syphilis cases

Health officials are concerned about what could be a new strain of syphilis.

The concern follows the case of five women ages 40 to 60 whose eyes became infected with syphilis after encounters with the same man.

While the pathogen can affect the eyes, it usually happens among people with late-stage syphilis, those over 65, intravenous drug users, and those who are HIV positive. None of the women matched those categories, however.

It’s also the first reported cluster linked to heterosexual transmission.

The CDC is now spreading the word that a new bacterial strain may have appeared.

Coffee grinds may help prevent neurodegenerative diseases

Are you a coffee drinker?

If so, a particle made from compounds found in discarded grinds may help ward off Parkinson’s disease.

Researchers at the University of Texas, El Paso created a special material to clean up substances that cause nerve cells to degenerate. That degeneration leads to conditions like dementia and Parkinson’s.

The antioxidant, caffeic acid, is detectable in spinal fluid.

This suggests it may be able to get past the body’s nervous system protections.

The study was published in the journal, Environmental Research.

