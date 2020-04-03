Sidelined by pandemic, athletic trainers find ways to work and help through app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coast to coast athletic trainers are sidelined after the pandemic made its way to the U.S.

Athletic trainers may be largely known for their role in sports, but they cross over into so many other professional categories. And the one common thread is they are all health care professionals.

Now, more than 45,000 members of the National Athletic Trainers Association are changing their game to adapt to our new normal.

Thanks to an app, they are finding ways to apply their skills and keep busy and even employed because of the pandemic.

NATA partnered with the Go4Ellis app to help athletic trainers plug into healthcare jobs all over the country and fill some holes during the pandemic.

More than 10,000 members already used the app to find per diem work at weekend sporting events like hockey and lacrosse tournaments. Since the app shifted gears to place members in a medical setting instead, over 1,000 more have signed up in just one week.

“What we’ve found is that the at skill set is so versatile and done acute management so well, that they are a perfect fit for this,” NATA’s Tory Lindley said. “The app allows athletic trainers to raise their hands and say, ‘If you need me on the front lines or to volunteer, I want to be available.’ ... Now over 11,000 athletic trainers able to find and identify how they can become a solution for the pandemic.”

Athletic trainers are board certified, licensed by the state. Almost 80% of them have master’s degrees. Working under the direction of a doctor is commonplace. And they are accustomed to displaying calm under pressure.

“They have also shown tremendous composure during chaos and that is a part of what we do on a day to day basis,” Lindley said. “That has also leant to being a part of this solution.”

More information at go4ellis.com.