Severe Vitamin D deficiency may be connected to COVID-19 complications

Severe Vitamin D deficiency appears to play a significant role in COVID-19 patient outcomes.

Northwestern Medicine researchers including Dr Vadim Backman studied COVID-19 patient data from around the world. They were interested in learning why mortality rates differed from country to country. Searching for a common thread, they saw the light.

“A common thread seemed to be the levels of Vitamin D, or Vitamin D deficiency across populations,” Backman said. “Those who were Vitamin D deficient seemed to develop higher rate of complications from COVID-19 and also higher rate of mortality.”

Vitamin D has protective benefits. It strengthens and regulates our immune system. But when Vitamin D levels are low, it appears the body is more likely to dangerously overreact to an infection. It’s called a “cytokine storm” – a hyper-inflammatory condition that damages the lungs and other organs and can lead to death.

“It seems that most patients who die from COVID-19 don’t die necessarily because the virus destroys their lungs,” Backman said. “It’s actually the over-reaction of the immune system trying to respond to the virus, which begins to damage the tissue around the body including the lung. It’s a condition called ARDS, acute respiratory distress syndrome.”

Backman and his team found countries with high COVID-19 mortality rates such as Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom had lower levels of Vitamin D compared to patients in countries that were not as severely affected. The strong correlation means having healthy levels of Vitamin D could protect patients against severe complications, including death from COVID-19.

“Having difference in Vitamin D, between severely deficient levels and normal levels eventually could half the mortality rate in COVID-19 patients,” Backman said.

But don’t overload on supplements, which might have negative side effects.

I would caution people that the study which we have done, this was based on retrospective data,” Backman said. “It’s not clear what is the dose of Vitamin D that would be therapeutic? We don’t know this yet. But one thing that is clear is that there is absolutely no downside of restoring normal levels of Vitamin D if you are deficient.”

The findings may be particularly beneficial for African Americans and the elderly, groups disproportionately impacted by the virus.

“More than 50 percent of the elderly are Vitamin D deficient. More than 50 percent of African Americans are vitamin D deficient as well,” Backman said. “So, if we are talking about helping vulnerable groups, this would be one aspect I think would make sense to fix.”

The researchers said their findings need to be confirmed by a formal clinical trial, but they hope the new information will lead to better, perhaps protective treatments for COVID-19.