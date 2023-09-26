Financial scams are estimated to cost older Americans a staggering $8 billion a year.

And a new study conducted at Rush University Medical Center reveals that estimate may not even be close to the real extent of the crimes.

Dr. Patricia Boyle is a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Rush and the author of the study.

She joined the WGN News to talk about the findings.

You can read the full study here.

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team including latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.