For Wednesday, Nov. 29, WGN’s Dana Rebik has new medical information, including:

Protein combination inhibits cancer growth

Researchers at Tulane University School of Medicine combined a protein known to inhibit tumor growth with two other proteins.

When they are bound together, they inhibit a third protein from causing cancer cell growth.

Researchers hope to use the findings to develop drugs to treat lung cancer by targeting the proteins.

Vaccines help premature births caused by COVID-19

A new study shows that the surge in premature births caused by COVID-19 was halted by vaccines.

The virus that causes covid endangers pregnancies by causing immune and inflamation responses and deteriorates the placenta.

As the virus spread in 2020, the likliehood that a mother would give birth prematurely was over five points higher than anticipated.

As more mothers got vaccinated, the preterm birth rate began to drop.

By summer 2021, having COVID-19 in pregnancy had no effect on preterm birth risk in communities with the highest vaccination rates.

Fast walking is better than slow walking to prevent Type 2 diabetes

Walking at a fast pace is better than doing so at a slower speed to help prevent Type 2 diabetes.

A global analysis of studies shows, people who walked nearly two miles per hour were less likely to develop the condition. But those with a stride of almost four miles per hour reduced their risk by 39%.

Roughly 540 million people have been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

However, millions more are believed to be unaware of having the condition.

Type 2 diabetes can cause blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and amputations.

The study was published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Sign up for our Medical Watch newsletter. This daily update includes important information from WGN’s Dina Bair and the Med Watch team including the latest updates from health organizations, in-depth reporting on advancements in medical technology and treatments as well as personal features related to people in the medical field. Sign up here.