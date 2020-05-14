Researchers developing coronvirus sensor that can be applied to other lung issues

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh are developing an app aimed at detecting signs of coronavirus at home.

Reflective sound waves are a signal the body gives off in times of distress. Inside lung airways, they’re given off due to obstructions, thick mucus or inflammation.

Using standard tools found on a smart phone, the speaker and microphone, Dr. Wei Gao and his team developed a mobile coronavirus testing system.

“People can use this as a daily convenience and non-invasive tool for self-evaluation and self-diagnosis,” said Dr. Wei Gao.

Users breathe into an attachable mouthpiece which generates sound waves traveling through the lungs. If they hit an obstruction or narrow airways, reflect acoustic signals bounce back.

The non-invasive at-home monitoring system is not designed to replace standard testing. Instead, the device might reduce the burden on the public health system.

Dr. Gao and his team are still in the pilot phase. They’ve developed a prototype which includes a 3D-printed trachea so they can tweak the system in the lab.

Next up is testing it out on humans and ultimately patients.

Dr. Gao said the technology can be applied to other acute or chronic lung diseases, in addition to coronavirus.