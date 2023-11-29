For Wednesday, Nov. 29, WGN’s Dana Rebik has new medical information, including:

Exercise decreases postpartum depression symptoms

Aerobic exercise can both prevent and treat postpartum depression, according to researchers presenting evidence in the journal Plos One.

Long known to improve mental health for men and women, after pregnancy, exercise also reduces negative emotions, including anxiety associated with hormones.

Analyzing 26 different studies, scientists say they discovered 3-4 moderate-intensity workouts per week were significant for reducing symptoms of postpartum depression.

Earlier menopause associated with loss of muscle mass

The loss of hormones in menopause wreaks havoc on a woman’s mental and physical health and now doctors have found one more problem.

Women who go through menopause at a younger age have a greater risk of loss of muscle mass.

A shorter reproductive life span is associated with several adverse health impacts, including heart disease and early death.

The journal Menopause reports a study of hand strength indicated early menopause is also associated with a significant decline in muscle mass.

That translates to poor function, reduced physical activity, a greater risk for falls, in addition to a decreased quality of life.

AI assessment of breast cancer risk

Machines don’t discriminate.

Using artificial intelligence to assess breast cancer risk is more accurate without racial bias.

A study presented at the Radiological Society of North America meeting shows AI analyzes medical and reproductive history to calculate future risk for developing breast cancer.

Traditional risk models result in poor performance across different patient races.

Researchers say the deficit is likely due to poor data used to develop the model only based on specific populations.

