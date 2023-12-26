For Tuesday, Dec. 26, WGN’s Ben Bradley and Jenna Barnes have new medical information, including:

Uptick in seasonal illnesses

Health officials are reporting a significant increase in seasonal illnesses around the country this month.

There’s a 200% spike in flu cases spanning 44 states, a 60% rise in RSV cases, and a 50% jump in COVID-19 cases.

The number of hospital admissions for the flu is going up each week.

Experts say transmission increases as we spend more time indoors in close proximity to others, which leads to infection.

The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get an annual flu vaccine.

Red wine not associated with health benefits

The health benefits of a glass of red wine have been talked about for years, but the World Health Organization is calling red wine — and all alcohol — a toxic substance that can cause at least seven types of cancer.

It also says there are no studies that demonstrate benefits for cardiovascular disease or diabetes.

A meta-analysis that looked at the drinking habits of nearly five million people found consuming two drinks daily was not significantly associated with a lower risk of dying – and drinking more than two – actually increased the risk.

Vaccine 75% effective against Malaria

A new vaccine could aid in the fight against malaria.

Research for R21/Matrix-M vaccine suggests three doses of the vaccine are more than 75% effective against the mosquito-borne disease.

The protection it offers can be maintained for at least another year with a booster.

The World Health Organization has endorsed the vaccine.

It’s expected to be rolled out in several African countries next year.

