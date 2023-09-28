Medical Watch Digest for Sept 28

Parkinson’s Disease

Eating a healthy, plant-based diet could reduce the risk for Parkinson’s Disease.

A team of European researchers analyzed the diets of more than 100,000 people. They found those who had a higher intake of vegetables, nuts and tea had an up to 31% lower risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.

Right now there is no cure for Parkinson’s.

Researchers say their findings provide urgently needed prevention strategies.

Hot flashes & Alzheimer’s Disease

Women who develop frequent hot flashes during menopause may be at a greater risk for developing Alzheimer’s Disease.

Researchers say hot flashes are associated with poorer memory performance as well as greater markers of small vessel disease risk in the brain which has been linked to dementia.

Scientists say the study is a caution to women who experience hot flashes to reduce their controllable risk factors for developing Alzheimer’s.

FDA advisers vote against experimental ALS treatment

An experimental stem cell therapy for mild to moderate ALS dealt a setback at the FDA.

The agency voted 17 to 1 against the treatment.

Officials say, the only study on the procedure didn’t show a benefit to patients.

Currently, people have few treatment options.

Supporters of the treatment had been lobbying the FDA for a year for approval.

