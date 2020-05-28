Physicists in Chicago testing simplified ventilator

CHICAGO – In a quiet corner of Stroger Hospital, physicists are testing a simplified ventilator.

When ventilators were in short supply in the beginning of the pandemic, a combination of engineers, physicists and doctors worked to design a new, gentler ventilator.

The Mechanical Ventilator Milano, or MVM for short, arrived to Stroger Hospital last week from Italy. Physicists have been troubleshooting the design at the hospital.

“I never thought I would end up working on something like this,” Dr. Jennifer Raaf said. ” in my vein of particle physics I deal with gas detectors so I’m used to dealing with pressurized gases and very precise control of the pressure or flow of the gas and so some of the skills that I had, and many of my colleagues who also worked on this, are directly applicable to the machine.”

Dr. Raaf, who works for Fermilab and is a volunteer on the project, needed the right setting to run her tests.

Cook County Health gladly offered up the space and supplies at Stroger.

Like a standard ventilator, the MVM pumps oxygen into the lungs. But unlike commercial machines widely in use, the stainless steel unit is built with componets readily available.

“It’s very simple, if we were to open it up, you would see inside only a couple of pressure regulators and valves and those are controlled by a microcomputer,” Dr. Raaf said.

With fewer bells and whistles, healthcare providers will have more manual adjustments to make on this unit.

“This vent does not have what we call volume control, which means we control the volume the patient gets,” said Dr. Renaud Gueret, ICU Director at Stroger.

Right now, there are enough standard ventilators to meet demand. But that doesn’t mean research has slowed down.

“It’s a simple design to put together,” said Dr. Raaf. “It shouldn’t cost that much and hopefully that means we can build a lot of them and send them to places that need them.”

The device is approved for use during the pandemic emergency period, but it will have to go through full FDA approval to get on the market.