Older adults, those with organ failure at most risk for COVID-19: study

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A new study analyzing COVID-19 revealed who is most at risk of contracting the disease.

Researchers looked at those infected in Wuhan, China in order to advise other countries as COVID-19 spreads.

Older adults are most at risk, according to a Lancet Medical Journal analysis of hospitalized patients in China. Those with organ failure or blood clotting issues were most likely to suffer worse disease complications and even death.

The study of 191 patients revealed 54 deaths.

Viral shedding in patients lasted 20 days — meaning people were potentially contagious that long. However, when patients had fewer symptoms they had a shorter duration of viral shedding. Essentially, the sickets patients were contagious for the longest period of time.

Fever lasted an average of 12 days, according to the study.

In those infected, cough persisted long after those patients tested negative for COVID-19.

People with high blood pressure, diabetes, weak lungs and weakened immune systems were the most likely to get ill.

Those older than 69 years old were most at risk while otherwise healthy people ages 52 and younger experienced only mild symptoms — more mild than the flu.

The study revealed COVID-19 affected men more than women.

Those who rapidly developed secondary infections were more likely to succumb to COVID-19 — a phenomenon that mimics flu infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention current risk assessment, more cases of COVID-19 are likely to be identified — though with significantly lower frequency than flu diagnoses.

The recommendation for greater hand washing will reduce the risk of catching COVID-19.

In the last three weeks, as more people have adopted those infection control practices, cases of seasonal flu have been declining.

Currently more than 20,000 people have died from the seasonal flu in the United States.

Twenty-two people have died from COVID-19.