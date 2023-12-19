For Tuesday, Dec. 14, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

Type of IVF linked to child obesity

The impact of fertility treatments on a child’s weight.

Most assisted reproductive technologies do not impact the body mass index of offspring, but there is one exception.

Using frozen-thawed embryos for in vitro fertilization is associated with an increased risk for obesity in children compared to fresh embryo transfer.

The number of children born after IVF is increasing, and Danish cohort study doctors wanted to determine the long-term health implications of fertility treatments.

Researchers say in most cases, the data is reassuring.

However, they believe further study regarding metabolic health outcomes for frozen embryos IVF is necessary.

Monoclonal antibody treatment reduces food allergies in children

There may be some relief for children who suffer from food allergies.

A National Institutes of Health study found a monoclonal antibody treatment significantly reduces allergic reactions.

The antibody, marketed as Xolair, is already FDA-approved for other uses.

Children ages 1-17, along with three adults, all with confirmed allergies, were able to consume higher doses of peanut, egg, milk, and cashews without a severe reaction following the antibody injection compared to those who received the placebo shot.

Study authors are expected to publish their data in a peer-reviewed journal before moving on to more extensive trials.

Night sweats linked to sleep apnea

Night sweats are not just a sign of menopause; they could indicate a problem that has severe implications for heart health.

Changes in sweat metabolism can point to severe sleep apnea.

Obstructive sleep apnea causes breathing interruptions at night that lead to fatigue. It is also associated with cardiovascular disease.

Typically identified in blood or urine, researchers now say sweat can indicate sleep apnea severity. Sweat samples before and after sleep were analyzed to see the oxidative stress.

