A recent survey of more than 12,000 girls in grades five through 12 showed a more than 10% decrease in girls who report feeling confident.

But what’s the reason behind the decline?

Katie Gallagher, director of education at Candor Health Education, joined WGN Evening News at 4 p.m. to discuss.

“Young kids, girls and boys, are getting social media at a younger age,” Gallagher said. “Common Sense Media … found that the average age for young people to start using social media is actually about 12 1/2 years old, meaning that there’s a good number of young people, girls in this survey in particular, starting social media younger than 12.”

