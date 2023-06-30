The head to toe MRI is designed to spot the earliest signs of disease to empower people to take action before an illness gets out of hand.

“Once you are scanned, all of the scans go to the radiologist. They’ll look over the scan and create a report for you as well as highlight key images for you,” Ferreira said.

The results are emailed to you and your primary care physician. Prenuvo offers a nurse practitioner if you have questions or patients can request a consult with a radiologist.

Patients can listen to music or watch Netflix during the scan, which runs about $2,500 for the whole body. It’s less, $1,799, for just the head and torso. The torso alone $999.

While medical professional societies do not recommend full body scans, many physicians admit it appears to be the wave of the future, putting more power in patients’ hands and at times more concern.

“Although a lot of the criticism Prenuvo has right now the data doesn’t support the whole-body screening or what the timeframe is the truth of the matter is the information doesn’t exist and maybe down the line Prenuvo could be providing the standard of care in the future,” Dr. Salinas said.

“I don’t know if this will become a general screening tool, but I wouldn’t exclude it as well,” Dr. Prativadi said.

Currently, insurance does not cover the full body scans, but patients can apply their HSA funds to pay. A hospital torso scan, covered by insurance costs about $500 out of pocket for the co-pay.

One other potential challenge — since primary physicians are not ordering the scan, they may be slow to read the report. Alerting the already busy physicians could help you get the appropriate follow-up care.