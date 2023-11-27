For Monday, Nov. 27, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

New findings about the cause of deteriorating symptoms in Alzheimer’s disease

University of Pittsburgh neurologists say brain inflammation, not amyloid and TAU proteins, leads to irritability, agitation and anxiety in Alzheimer’s patients.

The finding builds on prior research indicating the role of neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s progression and it points to new pathways for developing better therapies to relieve symptoms of the mind-robbing disease.

Stem cells may spare diabetics daily injections

Stem cells may be able to spare diabetics daily injections.

In what researchers call an innovative treatment, University of British Columbia doctors used stem cells to regulate blood glucose levels without insulin injections.

Endocrinologists even went so far as to call it a potential functional cure for Type 1 diabetes.

The stem cell treatment, implanted under the skin, helps control blood sugar levels by replacing insulin-producing beta cells lacking in type 1 diabetics.

Stronger thighs could lead to healthier knees

Stronger thighs translate to healthier knees.

Strengthening quadricep muscles lowers the risk of people with knee pain needing a knee replacement.

Thigh strength was more important than hamstring muscles for protecting knee joints.

A study reported at the Radiological Society of North America meeting reveals the strength training programs that could make meaningful differences in performance and pain reduction in people with knee osteoarthritis.

While stronger leg muscles are critical, building on the front leg muscles is more important than the back.

