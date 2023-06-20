Medical Watch Digest for June 20.

New Concussion Recommendations

There is a new recommendations for concussion treatment. Namely telling kids not to rest after concussion, activity is better.

An international expert panel is revising concussion management for optimal care.

The Conference on Concussion set the guidelines based on strong evidence for the benefit of light intensity exercise within the first 48 hours following a concussion.

Aerobic exercise, walking or stationary biking aids recovery better than strict rest.

Those who treat patients say minimizing collisions is critical and they are calling for more study on the long term impact of concussions.

Insulin & Cancer

High blood sugar levels not only have implications for diabetes, a new study reveals, it could fuel cancer.

University of Copenhagen scientists discovered a hidden mechanism connecting cancer and diabetes.

In cancer patients, cells do not respond well to the hormone insulin.

People become insulin resistant and then are unable to regulate blood sugar levels.

Elevated blood sugar levels then help cancer spread faster.

Knowing insulin plays a role in causing cancer cells to multiply may help doctors identify and treat insulin resistance and slow cancer spread to save more lives.

Friends Keep Your Sharp

Friends can save your brain power.

Three or four close and supportive friends translates to shaving a year of brain aging.

In contrast, people who are socially isolated have more challenges with both memory and processing speeds.

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences used MRI scans to visualize the shrinking hippocampus over a six year study period.

They found social contact helps preserve brain function later in life.

