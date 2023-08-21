For Monday, Aug. 21, WGN’s Dina Bair has new medical information, including:

Biomarkers for heart and kidney disease in diabetes patients

An analysis of more than 2,500 people with Type 2 diabetes found that high levels of four biomarkers strongly predict the development of heart and kidney issues.

The journal, Circulation, outlines the research and the potential to address and stop the progressive conditions in people at risk.

Study participants who were treated with a sodium-glucose inhibitor before their problems began saw biomarker levels come down and the threat of heart and kidney disease decrease.

Acid reflux drugs and dementia

Treating acid reflux could wreak havoc on the brain.

Long-term use of acid reflux drugs is linked to a higher risk of dementia, according to a study by University of Minnesota researchers.

Millions of Americans use proton pump inhibitors which decrease stomach acid to treat symptoms of heartburn, indigestion, and related issues.

But new research highlights the potential problems as the drugs are associated with a greater likelihood of cognitive disorders, including dementia.

The longer patients take the medications, the greater the threat of dementia compared to people who do not take PPIs.

Vision exams for children are essential

As students head back to school, look at getting their eyes checked.

A troubling new study reveals less than a third of children have their vision checked at regular primary care visits. And the numbers are even more pronounced for low-income families.

The lowest rates for vision screening are among uninsured children and those with safety net public insurance.

University of Michigan doctors say eye screening rates plummet once children enter elementary school.

Early intervention for eye issues can help prevent lasting education, activity, and eyesight consequences.